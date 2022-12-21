This Is What Whales Are Betting On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Looking at options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG we detected 32 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,058,142 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $396,722.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1200.0 to $1600.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chipotle Mexican Grill's whale activity within a strike price range from $1200.0 to $1600.0 in the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1360.00 $117.6K 6 6 CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $1500.00 $103.0K 60 10 CMG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $1500.00 $103.0K 60 5 CMG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $1600.00 $92.9K 40 7 CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1550.00 $85.0K 29 3

Where Is Chipotle Mexican Grill Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 137,391, the price of CMG is down -0.36% at $1423.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.