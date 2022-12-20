Looking At American Airlines Group's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Airlines Group.

Looking at options history for American Airlines Group AAL we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $248,778 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $437,213.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $25.0 for American Airlines Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Airlines Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Airlines Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $8.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $13.00 $106.1K 5.6K 1.0K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $25.00 $105.1K 328 1.1K AAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/18/23 $15.00 $64.5K 6 513 AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $11.00 $53.6K 10.5K 565 AAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/13/23 $14.00 $44.0K 427 2

Where Is American Airlines Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,728,336, the price of AAL is down -0.52% at $12.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On American Airlines Group:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $13

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on American Airlines Group, which currently sits at a price target of $19.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

