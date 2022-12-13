Royal Caribbean Gr Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr.

Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr RCL we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $73,725 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $396,972.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $80.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Royal Caribbean Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Royal Caribbean Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $80.00 $65.5K 797 254 RCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $45.00 $61.0K 1.2K 51 RCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $60.00 $49.4K 1.1K 65 RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $47.6K 3.8K 178 RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $60.00 $45.0K 225 134

Where Is Royal Caribbean Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,402,174, the price of RCL is down -2.38% at $55.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On Royal Caribbean Gr:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $62.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $67.

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $47

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $76.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.