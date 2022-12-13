This Is What Whales Are Betting On FedEx

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on FedEx.

Looking at options history for FedEx FDX we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $327,706 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $2,008,079.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $240.0 for FedEx over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for FedEx's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of FedEx's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $160.00 $390.6K 928 474 FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $160.00 $287.0K 928 775 FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $160.00 $221.0K 928 189 FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $160.00 $218.9K 928 579 FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $160.00 $215.7K 928 289

Where Is FedEx Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,284,522, the price of FDX is up 0.32% at $177.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On FedEx:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $217.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

