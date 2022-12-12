Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PYPL

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $498,043 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $292,559.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $120.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PayPal Holdings options trades today is 3218.27 with a total volume of 3,816.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PayPal Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/30/22 $76.00 $152.3K 167 1.0K PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $80.00 $138.0K 14 100 PYPL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/21/23 $100.00 $115.9K 243 39 PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $120.00 $74.6K 0 0 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/30/22 $75.00 $44.8K 1.3K 185

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,795,573, the price of PYPL is down -0.29% at $73.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for PayPal Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.