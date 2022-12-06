Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SHOP

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Shopify.

Looking at options history for Shopify SHOP we detected 32 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $482,963 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,308,290.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $70.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shopify's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shopify's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $37.50 $165.9K 3.2K 1.0K SHOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $158.4K 269 140 SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $151.8K 269 293 SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $109.0K 269 178 SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.00 $97.9K 269 34

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,254,802, the price of SHOP is down -3.82% at $39.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On Shopify:

MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $30

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

