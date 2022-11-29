Looking At PepsiCo's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on PepsiCo PEP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PEP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for PepsiCo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $313,312, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $235,934.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $190.0 for PepsiCo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PepsiCo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PepsiCo's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

PepsiCo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $165.00 $100.3K 101 53 PEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $190.00 $73.5K 68 113 PEP PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $190.00 $72.0K 68 56 PEP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $160.00 $57.0K 198 34 PEP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $190.00 $51.3K 859 73

Where Is PepsiCo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,771,251, the price of PEP is down -0.66% at $182.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

