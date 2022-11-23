This Is What Whales Are Betting On NIO

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on NIO NIO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NIO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 37 uncommon options trades for NIO.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,684,147, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $823,282.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $90.0 for NIO over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NIO options trades today is 5594.92 with a total volume of 39,272.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NIO's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.5 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $424.0K 80 57 NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $178.3K 80 81 NIO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $158.7K 75 20 NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $150.7K 75 41 NIO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $148.6K 80 101

Where Is NIO Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 42,921,856, the price of NIO is up 6.14% at $10.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 120 days.

What The Experts Say On NIO:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $34.

China Renaissance downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $12

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $19.

UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $13

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

