Alibaba Group Holding Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Alibaba Group Holding BABA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BABA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for Alibaba Group Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $514,238, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $4,928,119.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $64.0 to $170.0 for Alibaba Group Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alibaba Group Holding options trades today is 5409.95 with a total volume of 14,663.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alibaba Group Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $64.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $85.00 $2.5M 7.2K 3.5K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $80.00 $998.8K 15.1K 1.1K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $90.00 $396.0K 3.5K 453 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $90.00 $236.0K 22.5K 2.0K BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $170.00 $186.1K 2.2K 20

Where Is Alibaba Group Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,971,605, the price of BABA is up 2.38% at $77.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Group Holding:

HSBC has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $124.

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $114.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Group Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Alibaba Group Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.