This Is What Whales Are Betting On Broadcom

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Broadcom.

Looking at options history for Broadcom AVGO we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $440,228 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $217,988.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $470.0 to $560.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Broadcom options trades today is 522.44 with a total volume of 3,728.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Broadcom's big money trades within a strike price range of $470.0 to $560.0 over the last 30 days.

Broadcom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $560.00 $128.7K 605 16 AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/25/22 $540.00 $98.0K 10 201 AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/25/22 $535.00 $68.0K 44 227 AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/25/22 $535.00 $50.9K 44 442 AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $470.00 $47.1K 979 63

Where Is Broadcom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 110,868, the price of AVGO is up 1.25% at $536.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Broadcom, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.