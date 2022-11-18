This Is What Whales Are Betting On Occidental Petroleum

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Occidental Petroleum.

Looking at options history for Occidental Petroleum OXY we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $182,508 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $248,837.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $75.0 for Occidental Petroleum over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Occidental Petroleum options trades today is 5429.75 with a total volume of 2,411.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Occidental Petroleum's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Occidental Petroleum Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OXY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $78.0K 5.4K 46 OXY PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $60.00 $56.2K 1.8K 150 OXY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $70.00 $42.2K 3.1K 53 OXY PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $70.00 $42.0K 3.1K 854 OXY PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $70.00 $42.0K 3.1K 754

Where Is Occidental Petroleum Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,457,760, the price of OXY is down -3.64% at $68.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 97 days.

What The Experts Say On Occidental Petroleum:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $81.

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $76

Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $74

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Occidental Petroleum, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Occidental Petroleum, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.