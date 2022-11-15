Looking At Lowe's Companies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lowe's Companies LOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Lowe's Companies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $708,006, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $361,676.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $220.0 for Lowe's Companies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lowe's Companies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lowe's Companies's whale activity within a strike price range from $185.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $190.00 $270.0K 389 200 LOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $185.00 $153.0K 2.5K 309 LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $195.00 $130.3K 4.8K 191 LOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/25/22 $205.00 $125.5K 79 38 LOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $95.7K 4.3K 107

Where Is Lowe's Companies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,395,339, the price of LOW is up 2.12% at $209.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Lowe's Companies:

Cowen & Co. downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $210

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $159

Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to In-Line with a price target of $210

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lowe's Companies, which currently sits at a price target of $226.

