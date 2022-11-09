Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DIS

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney DIS we detected 38 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $2,017,566 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $773,612.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $115.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walt Disney options trades today is 2643.23 with a total volume of 38,323.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walt Disney's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $618.0K 2.2K 635 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $110.00 $204.1K 4.9K 1.0K DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $110.00 $201.6K 4.9K 1.1K DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/11/22 $104.00 $138.0K 1.5K 219 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $90.00 $110.0K 223 145

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 36,688,792, the price of DIS is down -12.15% at $87.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney:

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $98.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

