Boeing Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Boeing.

Looking at options history for Boeing BA we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 74% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $597,452 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $1,201,607.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $230.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/04/22 $155.00 $264.8K 4.3K 1.1K BA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/04/22 $157.50 $151.8K 2.3K 2.2K BA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $170.00 $144.5K 720 190 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $155.00 $136.1K 265 248 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/11/22 $160.00 $113.7K 5.3K 4.6K

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,602,582, the price of BA is down -1.22% at $154.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $121.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $213.

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $180

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

