Looking At Expedia Group's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Expedia Group.

Looking at options history for Expedia Group EXPE we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $817,052 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $343,529.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $115.0 for Expedia Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Expedia Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Expedia Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Expedia Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $90.00 $133.5K 250 102 EXPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/11/22 $85.00 $107.2K 29 290 EXPE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $90.00 $77.9K 429 103 EXPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/04/22 $88.00 $74.9K 1.0K 282 EXPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/04/22 $80.00 $55.2K 1.4K 2.4K

Where Is Expedia Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,552,371, the price of EXPE is down -0.79% at $89.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Expedia Group:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Expedia Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.