Looking At Charter Communications's Recent Unusual Options Activity

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 27, 2022 2:17 PM | 2 min read
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Charter Communications.

Looking at options history for Charter Communications CHTR we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $299,080 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $267,769.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $330.0 to $430.0 for Charter Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Charter Communications's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Charter Communications's whale trades within a strike price range from $330.0 to $430.0 in the last 30 days.

Charter Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
CHTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $340.00 $168.0K 131 80
CHTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/28/22 $330.00 $75.2K 256 56
CHTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $420.00 $69.0K 37 100
CHTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $390.00 $57.8K 52 18
CHTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/15/23 $360.00 $51.1K 1 20

Where Is Charter Communications Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,044,206, the price of CHTR is up 4.95% at $361.93.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Charter Communications, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

