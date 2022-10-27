Looking At Deere's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Deere.

Looking at options history for Deere DE we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $109,700 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $278,386.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $340.0 to $400.0 for Deere over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Deere's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Deere's whale activity within a strike price range from $340.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Deere Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $400.00 $46.9K 130 7 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $400.00 $46.9K 130 22 DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $400.00 $46.9K 130 17 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/04/22 $400.00 $45.6K 0 68 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $400.00 $42.9K 928 30

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $400.00 $46.9K 130 7 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $400.00 $46.9K 130 22 DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $400.00 $46.9K 130 17 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/04/22 $400.00 $45.6K 0 68 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $400.00 $42.9K 928 30

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 399,320, the price of DE is up 2.45% at $400.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Deere:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $365.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Deere, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.