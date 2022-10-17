Looking At Pfizer's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Pfizer PFE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PFE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Pfizer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $475,885, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $271,346.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $45.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pfizer options trades today is 5540.75 with a total volume of 9,448.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pfizer's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $45.00 $126.5K 10.9K 1.1K PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $40.00 $120.0K 6.1K 2.4K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $45.00 $118.2K 10.4K 2.4K PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/04/22 $44.00 $83.5K 289 500 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/04/22 $44.00 $63.9K 225 1.1K

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,017,014, the price of PFE is up 1.8% at $43.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $44.

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Pfizer, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.