Beyond Meat Whale Trades For October 14

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Beyond Meat.

Looking at options history for Beyond Meat BYND we detected 50 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 48 are puts, for a total amount of $11,945,156 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $56,200.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $170.0 for Beyond Meat over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Beyond Meat options trades today is 3191.44 with a total volume of 23,824.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Beyond Meat's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Beyond Meat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BYND PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $25.00 $824.2K 1.9K 750 BYND PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $633.0K 1.0K 388 BYND PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $633.0K 1.0K 202 BYND PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $632.7K 1.0K 150 BYND PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $632.7K 1.0K 100

Where Is Beyond Meat Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,393,833, the price of BYND is down -9.37% at $13.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Beyond Meat:

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Beyond Meat, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.