This Is What Whales Are Betting On Biogen

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Biogen BIIB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BIIB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 uncommon options trades for Biogen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $636,190, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $5,244,629.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $350.0 for Biogen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Biogen options trades today is 896.31 with a total volume of 4,784.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Biogen's big money trades within a strike price range of $175.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

Biogen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIIB CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $250.00 $3.1M 3.2K 231 BIIB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $300.00 $397.5K 877 151 BIIB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $250.00 $354.3K 3.2K 193 BIIB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $255.00 $186.2K 565 10 BIIB CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $280.00 $165.2K 108 179

Where Is Biogen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,496,583, the price of BIIB is up 6.5% at $270.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days.

What The Experts Say On Biogen:

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Biogen, which currently sits at a price target of $217.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Biogen, which currently sits at a price target of $321.

Baird upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $340

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Biogen, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Biogen, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

