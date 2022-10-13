Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FCX

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Freeport-McMoRan FCX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FCX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Freeport-McMoRan.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 69% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $477,450, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $182,369.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $26.0 to $45.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Freeport-McMoRan options trades today is 2221.62 with a total volume of 6,421.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Freeport-McMoRan's big money trades within a strike price range of $26.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $27.00 $93.5K 5.1K 365 FCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $27.00 $88.5K 5.1K 815 FCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/14/22 $26.00 $71.0K 411 211 FCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $45.00 $66.4K 269 40 FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/28/22 $29.00 $60.6K 580 419

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $27.00 $93.5K 5.1K 365 FCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $27.00 $88.5K 5.1K 815 FCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/14/22 $26.00 $71.0K 411 211 FCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $45.00 $66.4K 269 40 FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/28/22 $29.00 $60.6K 580 419

Where Is Freeport-McMoRan Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,933,452, the price of FCX is up 1.94% at $29.4.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Freeport-McMoRan:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $39.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Freeport-McMoRan, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $29

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Freeport-McMoRan, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.