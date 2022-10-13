Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MRNA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Moderna.

Looking at options history for Moderna MRNA we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $892,011 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $671,545.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $220.0 for Moderna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Moderna's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Moderna's whale trades within a strike price range from $70.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $183.0K 1.5K 20 MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $130.00 $134.5K 245 59 MRNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $70.00 $129.8K 63 20 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $135.00 $108.6K 3.6K 509 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $103.1K 1.7K 5

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $220.00 $183.0K 1.5K 20 MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $130.00 $134.5K 245 59 MRNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $70.00 $129.8K 63 20 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $135.00 $108.6K 3.6K 509 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $103.1K 1.7K 5

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,693,848, the price of MRNA is down -0.56% at $129.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Moderna:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $296.

Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Moderna, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.