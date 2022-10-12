Looking At Royal Caribbean Gr's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr.

Looking at options history for Royal Caribbean Gr RCL we detected 30 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,375,162 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $354,782.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $110.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Royal Caribbean Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Royal Caribbean Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $45.00 $219.0K 14 209 RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $45.00 $218.2K 14 461 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $22.50 $160.9K 4.6K 413 RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $45.00 $149.9K 14 311 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $60.00 $86.5K 18 42

Where Is Royal Caribbean Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,030,339, the price of RCL is up 11.72% at $45.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

What The Experts Say On Royal Caribbean Gr:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $58.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $61.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

