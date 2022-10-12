Delta Air Lines Whale Trades For October 12

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Delta Air Lines DAL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Delta Air Lines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $547,478, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $66,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $29.0 to $32.0 for Delta Air Lines over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Delta Air Lines options trades today is 1797.83 with a total volume of 5,158.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Delta Air Lines's big money trades within a strike price range of $29.0 to $32.0 over the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $165.0K 1.7K 1.4K DAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $32.00 $104.0K 656 200 DAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $56.0K 1.7K 802 DAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $55.0K 1.7K 402 DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $55.0K 1.7K 202

Where Is Delta Air Lines Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,693,757, the price of DAL is up 1.3% at $29.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Delta Air Lines:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Delta Air Lines, which currently sits at a price target of $52.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

