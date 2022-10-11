What Are Whales Doing With Lululemon Athletica

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lululemon Athletica.

Looking at options history for Lululemon Athletica LULU we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,038,022 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $249,185.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $280.0 to $440.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lululemon Athletica options trades today is 409.35 with a total volume of 4,503.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lululemon Athletica's big money trades within a strike price range of $280.0 to $440.0 over the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/28/22 $300.00 $156.6K 136 102 LULU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $440.00 $150.7K 13 10 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $285.00 $105.2K 302 272 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $330.00 $82.5K 83 33 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $280.00 $80.6K 1.2K 953

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/28/22 $300.00 $156.6K 136 102 LULU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $440.00 $150.7K 13 10 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $285.00 $105.2K 302 272 LULU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $330.00 $82.5K 83 33 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $280.00 $80.6K 1.2K 953

Where Is Lululemon Athletica Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,527,032, the price of LULU is up 2.91% at $298.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On Lululemon Athletica:

Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $350

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lululemon Athletica, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.