Looking At Shopify's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Shopify.

Looking at options history for Shopify SHOP we detected 45 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 38 are puts, for a total amount of $5,142,455 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $325,451.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $178.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Shopify options trades today is 1903.44 with a total volume of 11,968.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Shopify's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $178.0 over the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/15/23 $35.00 $2.5M 238 2.0K SHOP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $23.50 $524.5K 652 57 SHOP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $140.00 $205.0K 20 0 SHOP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $94.00 $169.4K 290 25 SHOP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $40.00 $136.2K 2.8K 90

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 23,253,775, the price of SHOP is down -1.59% at $26.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

What The Experts Say On Shopify:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

