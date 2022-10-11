CrowdStrike Holdings Whale Trades For October 11

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,099,570, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $312,262.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $270.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $155.00 $161.4K 1.3K 4 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $170.00 $156.0K 1.8K 105 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/14/22 $165.00 $125.4K 394 45 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $270.00 $123.5K 7 11 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $150.00 $103.1K 1.7K 75

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,874,003, the price of CRWD is down -0.93% at $159.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings:

MKM Partners downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $240

SMBC Nikko downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $240

Capital One downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $235

MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $280

Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $250

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.