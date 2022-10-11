Looking At Broadcom's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Broadcom.

Looking at options history for Broadcom AVGO we detected 37 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,640,880 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,126,565.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $280.0 to $600.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale activity within a strike price range from $280.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $600.00 $344.8K 109 20 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $420.00 $250.8K 46 40 AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $420.00 $242.5K 1.3K 271 AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $238.0K 2.1K 3 AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $430.00 $165.9K 456 323

Where Is Broadcom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 586,132, the price of AVGO is down -1.19% at $432.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

