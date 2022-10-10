Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PFE

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Pfizer PFE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PFE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Pfizer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26% bullish and 73%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $617,280, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $196,672.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $50.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pfizer options trades today is 3545.25 with a total volume of 7,576.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pfizer's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $42.50 $92.6K 5.8K 222 PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $42.50 $76.8K 1.0K 714 PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $42.50 $75.6K 1.0K 589 PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $37.50 $50.6K 1.9K 875 PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $42.50 $49.2K 1.0K 227

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $42.50 $92.6K 5.8K 222 PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $42.50 $76.8K 1.0K 714 PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $42.50 $75.6K 1.0K 589 PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $37.50 $50.6K 1.9K 875 PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $42.50 $49.2K 1.0K 227

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,634,002, the price of PFE is down -1.3% at $41.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Pfizer, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.