What Are Whales Doing With Intuit

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intuit.

Looking at options history for Intuit INTU we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $463,327 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $913,670.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $330.0 to $430.0 for Intuit over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuit's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuit's whale trades within a strike price range from $330.0 to $430.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/11/22 $420.00 $337.6K 0 770 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/11/22 $420.00 $326.0K 0 0 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $430.00 $90.4K 195 54 INTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $330.00 $80.3K 1.1K 51 INTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $395.00 $39.5K 900 30

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/11/22 $420.00 $337.6K 0 770 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/11/22 $420.00 $326.0K 0 0 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $430.00 $90.4K 195 54 INTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $330.00 $80.3K 1.1K 51 INTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $395.00 $39.5K 900 30

Where Is Intuit Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,301,756, the price of INTU is down -1.35% at $387.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuit:

MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $500

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intuit, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.