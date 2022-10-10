What Are Whales Doing With Wynn Resorts

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wynn Resorts.

Looking at options history for Wynn Resorts WYNN we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $356,255 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,870,677.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $80.0 for Wynn Resorts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wynn Resorts options trades today is 1436.41 with a total volume of 9,174.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wynn Resorts's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $67.50 $571.5K 744 917 WYNN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $67.50 $558.0K 744 915 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $146.6K 1.0K 200 WYNN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $144.1K 1.0K 100 WYNN PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $64.00 $101.4K 291 401

Where Is Wynn Resorts Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,962,773, the price of WYNN is down -11.68% at $64.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Wynn Resorts, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.