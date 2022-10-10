This Is What Whales Are Betting On DexCom

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on DexCom DXCM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DXCM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for DexCom.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $456,641, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $494,505.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $82.5 to $110.0 for DexCom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DexCom's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DexCom's whale trades within a strike price range from $82.5 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

DexCom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DXCM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $100.00 $75.6K 246 249 DXCM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $90.00 $74.8K 810 650 DXCM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $95.00 $69.6K 374 72 DXCM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $105.00 $67.9K 62 479 DXCM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $82.50 $53.4K 237 396

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DXCM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $100.00 $75.6K 246 249 DXCM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $90.00 $74.8K 810 650 DXCM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $95.00 $69.6K 374 72 DXCM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $105.00 $67.9K 62 479 DXCM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $82.50 $53.4K 237 396

Where Is DexCom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,896,653, the price of DXCM is down -1.07% at $101.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

What The Experts Say On DexCom:

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DexCom, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on DexCom, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DexCom, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for DexCom, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.