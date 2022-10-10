Looking At Caterpillar's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Caterpillar.

Looking at options history for Caterpillar CAT we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,542,005 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $200,592.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $220.0 for Caterpillar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Caterpillar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Caterpillar's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $170.00 $347.5K 4.5K 3.2K CAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $170.00 $332.5K 4.5K 1.6K CAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $170.00 $197.3K 4.5K 3.7K CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $177.50 $88.8K 780 265 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $170.00 $66.7K 4.5K 4.9K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $170.00 $347.5K 4.5K 3.2K CAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $170.00 $332.5K 4.5K 1.6K CAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $170.00 $197.3K 4.5K 3.7K CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $177.50 $88.8K 780 265 CAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $170.00 $66.7K 4.5K 4.9K

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 969,465, the price of CAT is down -0.02% at $177.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

What The Experts Say On Caterpillar:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $266.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Caterpillar, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.