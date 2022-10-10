Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Micron Technology

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Micron Technology MU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for Micron Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,360,403, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $473,945.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $90.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Micron Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Micron Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $52.00 $170.1K 2.5K 1.0K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $80.00 $139.7K 2.1K 0 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $128.7K 9.6K 272 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $50.00 $99.5K 3.3K 485 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $35.00 $96.6K 2.0K 970

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,698,398, the price of MU is down -3.08% at $51.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Micron Technology:

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $75

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $58.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Micron Technology, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.