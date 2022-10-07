Applied Materials Whale Trades For October 07

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Applied Materials.

Looking at options history for Applied Materials AMAT we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $246,812 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $312,226.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $97.5 for Applied Materials over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Applied Materials options trades today is 730.91 with a total volume of 1,535.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Applied Materials's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $97.5 over the last 30 days.

Applied Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/28/22 $85.00 $182.6K 28 0 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/11/22 $75.00 $58.5K 13 252 AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $80.00 $58.0K 1.7K 288 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/21/23 $97.50 $43.0K 732 70 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/14/22 $83.00 $38.4K 287 276

Where Is Applied Materials Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,697,677, the price of AMAT is down -6.32% at $82.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On Applied Materials:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $102.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

