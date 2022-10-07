Adobe Whale Trades For October 07

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 32 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $855,021 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $675,597.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $570.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Adobe options trades today is 569.04 with a total volume of 2,537.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Adobe's big money trades within a strike price range of $220.0 to $570.0 over the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $370.00 $126.0K 167 45 ADBE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $285.00 $99.3K 500 311 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $280.00 $82.6K 63 11 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $315.00 $70.0K 337 109 ADBE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $370.00 $65.1K 567 7

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,686,643, the price of ADBE is down -3.29% at $288.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Adobe:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $310

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $358.

Baird downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $355

BMO Capital downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $435

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $337.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

