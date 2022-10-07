This Is What Whales Are Betting On Diamondback Energy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Diamondback Energy.

Looking at options history for Diamondback Energy FANG we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $646,400 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $645,150.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $112.7 to $170.0 for Diamondback Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Diamondback Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Diamondback Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $112.7 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Diamondback Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FANG CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $160.00 $570.0K 195 1.5K FANG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $140.00 $200.0K 3.2K 402 FANG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $140.00 $99.0K 427 330 FANG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $140.00 $99.0K 427 110 FANG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $140.00 $99.0K 427 110

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FANG CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $160.00 $570.0K 195 1.5K FANG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $140.00 $200.0K 3.2K 402 FANG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $140.00 $99.0K 427 330 FANG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $140.00 $99.0K 427 110 FANG PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $140.00 $99.0K 427 110

Where Is Diamondback Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 131,384, the price of FANG is up 0.02% at $142.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On Diamondback Energy:

Keybanc downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $163

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Diamondback Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Diamondback Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $193.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Diamondback Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.