Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ACN

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Accenture ACN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ACN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Accenture.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $399,530, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $645,290.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $260.0 to $285.0 for Accenture over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Accenture's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Accenture's whale activity within a strike price range from $260.0 to $285.0 in the last 30 days.

Accenture Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $270.00 $222.7K 325 177 ACN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $275.00 $185.5K 980 351 ACN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $275.00 $178.1K 320 199 ACN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/17/23 $260.00 $77.0K 388 230 ACN PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $260.00 $75.0K 388 75

Where Is Accenture Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,327,059, the price of ACN is down -1.22% at $271.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Accenture:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $335.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $312.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $340.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $340.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $310.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

