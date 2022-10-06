What Are Whales Doing With Digital Realty Trust

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Digital Realty Trust DLR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DLR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Digital Realty Trust.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $112,990, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $500,010.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $120.0 for Digital Realty Trust over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Digital Realty Trust options trades today is 218.0 with a total volume of 620.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Digital Realty Trust's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Digital Realty Trust Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $80.00 $187.0K 0 110 DLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $85.00 $131.0K 0 100 DLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $67.6K 100 49 DLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $95.00 $52.6K 31 38 DLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $38.6K 100 77

Where Is Digital Realty Trust Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,217,240, the price of DLR is down -4.8% at $94.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Digital Realty Trust:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Digital Realty Trust, which currently sits at a price target of $98.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Digital Realty Trust, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Barclays downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $91

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Digital Realty Trust, which currently sits at a price target of $122.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

