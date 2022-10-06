Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LNG

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cheniere Energy.

Looking at options history for Cheniere Energy LNG we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $209,730 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $395,643.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $200.0 for Cheniere Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cheniere Energy options trades today is 673.3 with a total volume of 917.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cheniere Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Cheniere Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $170.00 $156.0K 906 130 LNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $170.00 $84.0K 953 217 LNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $185.00 $59.0K 265 53 LNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $130.00 $56.0K 222 301 LNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $150.00 $50.0K 539 37

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $170.00 $156.0K 906 130 LNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $170.00 $84.0K 953 217 LNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $185.00 $59.0K 265 53 LNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $130.00 $56.0K 222 301 LNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $150.00 $50.0K 539 37

Where Is Cheniere Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,031,985, the price of LNG is up 1.01% at $173.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Cheniere Energy:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cheniere Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $199.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cheniere Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $174.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cheniere Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $201.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cheniere Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.