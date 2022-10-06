Abbott Laboratories Whale Trades For October 06

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Abbott Laboratories.

Looking at options history for Abbott Laboratories ABT we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $618,907 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $2,213,628.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $135.0 for Abbott Laboratories over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Abbott Laboratories's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Abbott Laboratories's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Abbott Laboratories Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $95.00 $1.2M 68 1.9K ABT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $572.9K 516 170 ABT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $105.00 $392.1K 3.8K 1.2K ABT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $95.00 $227.3K 68 514 ABT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $95.00 $104.4K 68 2.0K

Where Is Abbott Laboratories Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,792,784, the price of ABT is down -1.14% at $102.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

