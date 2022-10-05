This Is What Whales Are Betting On Shell

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Shell SHEL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SHEL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Shell.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,192,499, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $205,306.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.5 to $70.0 for Shell over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shell's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shell's whale trades within a strike price range from $47.5 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Shell Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHEL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $250.0K 6.7K 1.0K SHEL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $70.00 $145.3K 601 210 SHEL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $57.50 $132.6K 2 490 SHEL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $57.50 $132.5K 2 1.0K SHEL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $57.50 $132.5K 2 750

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHEL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $250.0K 6.7K 1.0K SHEL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $70.00 $145.3K 601 210 SHEL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $57.50 $132.6K 2 490 SHEL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $57.50 $132.5K 2 1.0K SHEL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $57.50 $132.5K 2 750

Where Is Shell Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,123,934, the price of SHEL is up 0.75% at $54.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Shell:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Shell, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Shell, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.