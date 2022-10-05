This Is What Whales Are Betting On Carnival

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Carnival CCL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Carnival.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $633,540, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $143,154.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $20.0 for Carnival over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Carnival options trades today is 15250.7 with a total volume of 34,986.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Carnival's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $20.0 over the last 30 days.

Carnival Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $5.00 $182.2K 1.0K 1.2K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $5.00 $83.1K 1.0K 1.8K CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/14/22 $8.00 $80.5K 2.6K 898 CCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $63.0K 72.3K 536 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $7.50 $47.9K 3.8K 1.2K

Where Is Carnival Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 45,977,252, the price of CCL is down -6.57% at $7.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Carnival:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $8.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $10.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $10.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $6.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Carnival, which currently sits at a price target of $7.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Carnival, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.