Looking At Illumina's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Illumina.

Looking at options history for Illumina ILMN we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $209,600 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,538,362.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $360.0 for Illumina over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Illumina's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Illumina's whale activity within a strike price range from $165.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

Illumina Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ILMN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $200.00 $214.0K 1.8K 530 ILMN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $190.00 $175.0K 217 102 ILMN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $190.00 $173.9K 217 202 ILMN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/07/22 $200.00 $173.3K 1.8K 780 ILMN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/07/22 $200.00 $82.1K 1.8K 130

Where Is Illumina Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,714,334, the price of ILMN is up 9.52% at $205.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Illumina:

SVB Leerink upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $270

Evercore ISI Group upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $250

Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Illumina, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Illumina, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.