Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ADP

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Automatic Data Processing.

Looking at options history for Automatic Data Processing ADP we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $2,602,637 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $477,056.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $260.0 for Automatic Data Processing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Automatic Data Processing options trades today is 381.55 with a total volume of 5,525.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Automatic Data Processing's big money trades within a strike price range of $175.0 to $260.0 over the last 30 days.

Automatic Data Processing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADP PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $230.00 $1.7M 1.2K 1.0K ADP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $175.00 $180.9K 60 30 ADP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $230.00 $159.6K 125 191 ADP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $230.00 $105.0K 125 321 ADP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $230.00 $97.0K 125 243

Where Is Automatic Data Processing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,179,850, the price of ADP is up 1.75% at $236.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

