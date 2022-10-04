Danaher Whale Trades For October 04

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Danaher.

Looking at options history for Danaher DHR we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $748,628 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $207,630.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $360.0 for Danaher over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Danaher options trades today is 617.5 with a total volume of 713.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Danaher's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $360.0 over the last 30 days.

Danaher Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $360.00 $265.8K 3 30 DHR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $270.00 $141.6K 1.5K 96 DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $250.00 $117.5K 245 252 DHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $280.00 $101.0K 784 0 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $280.00 $87.1K 57 72

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $360.00 $265.8K 3 30 DHR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $270.00 $141.6K 1.5K 96 DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $250.00 $117.5K 245 252 DHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $280.00 $101.0K 784 0 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $280.00 $87.1K 57 72

Where Is Danaher Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,502,911, the price of DHR is up 2.95% at $276.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

What The Experts Say On Danaher:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Danaher, which currently sits at a price target of $318.

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Danaher, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Danaher, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.