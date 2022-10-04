What Are Whales Doing With Gilead Sciences

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Gilead Sciences.

Looking at options history for Gilead Sciences GILD we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $299,400 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,455,867.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $70.0 for Gilead Sciences over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Gilead Sciences options trades today is 6157.73 with a total volume of 12,589.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Gilead Sciences's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Gilead Sciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GILD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $777.1K 165 380 GILD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $246.4K 4.8K 657 GILD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $62.50 $124.8K 14.3K 550 GILD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/07/22 $64.00 $106.0K 676 1.5K GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $77.7K 9.7K 339

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GILD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $777.1K 165 380 GILD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $246.4K 4.8K 657 GILD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $62.50 $124.8K 14.3K 550 GILD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/07/22 $64.00 $106.0K 676 1.5K GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $77.7K 9.7K 339

Where Is Gilead Sciences Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,247,194, the price of GILD is up 4.32% at $65.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 23 days.

What The Experts Say On Gilead Sciences:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $76.

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $80

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $74.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Gilead Sciences, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.