Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NXPI

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on NXP Semiconductors.

Looking at options history for NXP Semiconductors NXPI we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $303,700 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $365,890.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $190.0 for NXP Semiconductors over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NXP Semiconductors options trades today is 104.12 with a total volume of 445.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NXP Semiconductors's big money trades within a strike price range of $145.0 to $190.0 over the last 30 days.

NXP Semiconductors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NXPI PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $170.00 $97.9K 148 43 NXPI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $165.00 $91.5K 107 0 NXPI PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $160.00 $88.3K 126 96 NXPI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $160.00 $72.2K 23 39 NXPI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $160.00 $71.8K 23 78

Where Is NXP Semiconductors Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 836,751, the price of NXPI is up 4.31% at $158.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NXP Semiconductors, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.