Intuit Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Intuit INTU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Intuit.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $327,221, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $391,867.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $320.0 to $450.0 for Intuit over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuit's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuit's whale trades within a strike price range from $320.0 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $410.00 $194.5K 118 97 INTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $410.00 $71.5K 70 7 INTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $350.00 $69.0K 434 62 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $420.00 $60.0K 74 18 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $410.00 $53.9K 148 84

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $410.00 $194.5K 118 97 INTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $410.00 $71.5K 70 7 INTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $350.00 $69.0K 434 62 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $420.00 $60.0K 74 18 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $410.00 $53.9K 148 84

Where Is Intuit Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 964,148, the price of INTU is up 3.04% at $399.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuit:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $475.

MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $500

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intuit, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.