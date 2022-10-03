Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SHOP

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Shopify.

Looking at options history for Shopify SHOP we detected 31 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $5,243,860 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $435,984.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $21.0 to $100.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shopify's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shopify's whale trades within a strike price range from $21.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $35.00 $4.0M 1.9K 3.6K SHOP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $94.50 $133.8K 191 70 SHOP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $52.00 $124.5K 526 50 SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $35.00 $112.1K 339 136 SHOP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/21/23 $40.00 $104.0K 62 126

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $35.00 $4.0M 1.9K 3.6K SHOP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $94.50 $133.8K 191 70 SHOP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $52.00 $124.5K 526 50 SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $35.00 $112.1K 339 136 SHOP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/21/23 $40.00 $104.0K 62 126

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,586,492, the price of SHOP is up 2.9% at $27.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Shopify:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Shopify, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Shopify, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.